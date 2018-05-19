Kings Park Commercial Fire

Saturday, May 19th, 2018, 7:40 pm

The Kings Park Fire Department responded to a fire in a laundromat on Main Street in Kings Park on February 17, 2018. Upon arrival of firefighters, an active fire was discovered in a dryer with extension to the wall and ceiling. A heavy smoke condition was present throughout the building and adjoining business, a dog groomer, which had to be evacuated. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and vented the smoke from the building. The Smithtown Fire Marshal and Suffolk Police were investigating.

– Fire News photos by Joseph C. Sperber

Tags: Joseph C. Sperber, Kings Park Commercial Fire

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Long Island, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County