Junction FC’s William Beers, Sr.

Wednesday, October 18th, 2017, 9:37 pm

On August 15, 2017, members of area fire companies paid their respects for the past-chief of Junction Fire Company, William Beers, Sr.

– Fire News photos by Pat Shoop

