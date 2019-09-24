Johnston Firefighters Battle Fire on Finne Road

Tuesday, September 24th, 2019, 8:15 pm

Johnston (RI) firefighters received calls for a dwelling fire on Finne Road. First-arriving apparatus found a fully involved two-story dwelling on a dead-end street, with the nearest hydrant 300-feet away. Companies worked to establish a water supply as the first-in companies dumped their water tanks on the fire. The friction loss was too great to adequately supply water into the scene. Rural mutual aid companies were called in to assist with a tanker shuttle. Luckily, Smithfield fire companies stretched a LDH feed through the woods to an industrial complex on the Charlie side of the property. The fire was quickly knocked down once the water supply was established. The fire was reported to be caused by the homeowner working on his motorcycle’s gas tank in the garage.

– Fire News photo by Ken LaBelle

Tags: Johnston Firefighters Battle Fire on Finne Road, Ken LaBelle

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Fire Department, Print Editions, Rhode Island, So. New England, State News