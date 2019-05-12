Jersey City 3-Alarmer City

Just before 2030 on March 18, 2019, Jersey City firefighters were dispatched to Jordan Street for a structure fire. Engine 9 arrived to smoke showing from the second floor. Firefighters knocked down fire with an interior attack, but the already advanced fire was traveling fast and a second alarm was struck. Crews were forced off the third floor and then out of the building as the flames intensified and big lines were stretched and put into operation. Firefighters were successful in keeping the flames from destroying an attached dwelling but five residents of the adjoining dwelling needed to be relocated. A third alarm was stuck for manpower. The fire in the vacant home was deemed suspicious and police believe squatters had been living in the structure.

