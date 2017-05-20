Jerry Amato Answers Last Alarm

Saturday, May 20th, 2017, 11:41 am

It is with deep regret we announce that ex-Commissioner of the Uniondale Fire Department, Engine Company 3, House and Field Instructor at the Suffolk County Fire Academy and the Brentwood Fire District, and member of the Coram Fire Department, Jerry Amato has answered his last alarm. Firematic services were held on January 11, 2017. A mass was held at St. Francis De Chantal Church in Wantagh. May Jerry Amato rest in peace as he continues to watch over us. May we always remember what he taught as an instructor to so many of us.

-Fire News photos by Dennis Whittam

