It Helps to Know Where It Is

Saturday, September 3rd, 2016, 9:18 pm

South Schenectady firefighters arrived at the scene of a car fire in the westbound lane of Interstate 90 in the town of Rotterdam, just west of Schenectady. Multiple calls were received and conflicting reports of the location delayed the response of firefighters. The driver escaped unharmed.

- Fire News photos by Peter Barber

