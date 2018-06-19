Invisible Fence Provides Pet Masks

Tuesday, June 19th, 2018, 6:48 am

The West Albany and Midway Fire Departments received a donation of pet oxygen masks from the Invisible Fence Company. Invisible Fence is dedicated to pet safety and wishes to aid any fire department with a donation of three different sizes of pet oxygen masks as part of Project Breathe. Standard human masks do not fit pets so these specialty masks are designed to fit any small pet from dogs and cats to guinea pigs. Since the inception of Project Breathe over 7500 mask kits have been donated to fire departments, and over 158 pets have been saved by these masks. If any fire department would like to receive a donation of masks, contact Kim Bellizzi of Invisible Fence at 518-882-7139.

– Fire News photos by Lori Washburn

