Interboro Mutual Aid Drill

Friday, April 19th, 2019, 6:44 am

Recently, the Harrington Park Fire Department hosted the Interboro Mutual Aid Drill at the former Suez Water Corporate Offices in Harrington Park. The following agencies participated in the drill: departments from Harrington, Closter, Demarest, Norwood, Northvale, Old Tappan and Haworth. Companies performed search-and-rescue drills and had the opportunity to breach walls and practice forcible entry. Harrington Park EMS and Norwood EMS also participated by setting up triage and rehab areas.

– Fire News photos by Chris ‘Doc’ Denton

