Indian River Responds to MVC

Monday, September 25th, 2017, 8:51 pm

Early on July 5, 2017, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was alerted for an two-vehicle MVC on John J. Williams Highway near the Wawa. It was reported there was heavy damage to both vehicles, an occupant entrapment, and a significant debris field. Units included Engine 80-1 from the Long Neck facility, Ladder 80 and Utility 80 from the Oak Orchard facility, as well as the Delaware State Fire Police. Additional resources were requested from the Millsboro for an EMS unit, the Sussex County Paramedics, and DELDOT.

– Submitted by Steven Deery, Jr.

Tags: Indian River Responds to MVC, Jr, Steven Deery

Category: Delaware, Delaware, Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Print Editions, State News