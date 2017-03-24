Indian River Garage Fire

Friday, March 24th, 2017, 10:23 pm

On November 23, 2016, the Indian River (80) Fire Company was alerted along with Millsboro (83) and Lewes (82) for a structure fire Steele Drive in the Sherwood Forest area. Emergency response units from Indian River included Tanker 80, Engine 80-5, and Rescue 80 from Oak Orchard and Engine 80-1 and Engine 80-3 from Long Neck. The Delaware State Fire Police, the Sussex County Paramedics, and the local emergency medical service providers were also included. Crews from Milsboro and Lewes were assigned fire suppression and overhaul. Rehoboth Beach (86) provided an engine company standby for Indian River. It appears that a garage containing a pull behind RV, a fifth wheel RV and a pickup truck caught fire causing exposure damage to nearby residential buildings. The fire was heavily involved causing propane tanks to vent.

– Submitted by Indian River Fire Company

