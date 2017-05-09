If He Hadn’t Been on the Parkway …

Tuesday, May 9th, 2017, 7:32 pm

On the afternoon of January 5, 2017, the North Amityville Fire Company responded to the eastbound Southern State Parkway west of Route 109 for an MVA with reported entrapment. The driver of a sedan who had slowed for an accident, was trapped after the vehicle was rear ended by a box truck that didn’t belong on the parkway. Chief of Department Collins, Heavy Rescue 1-7-5 and Ambulance 1-7-8 responded along with an ambulance from East Farmingdale. Spreaders and cutters were put into operation to removed both driver side doors and B post to extricate the driver in about 15 minutes. The driver and passenger from the sedan were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured.

– Fire News photo by Paul Mazza

