I Remember This Place…

On February 8, 2018, the Copiague Fire Department was alerted for a fire on Ferraris Street. Chief of Department Fitch arrived to find a single-story vacant home fully involved. Engine 1-3-9 and Engine 1-3-5 put three lines into operation. The crew from Ladder 1-3-4 used saws and hand tools to remove boards from windows for access. Amityville Engine 1-1-2 put a fourth line into operation. It took about an hour to bring the fire under control with most of the house having collapsed. Additional mutual aid was provided by North Amityville and North Lindenhurst. The cause of the fire was under investigation. This house also had a fire in June 2017.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza

