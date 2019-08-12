Hydrant Problems at Old Brookville Blaze

Monday, August 12th, 2019, 7:48 am

The Glenwood Fire Company was called to a house fire in the dead end of Stonegate Lane off Valentines Lane in the Old Brookville section. Firefighters were met with fire showing from a large two-story private dwelling with all occupants out of the house. As firefighters began an interior attack, they encountered water problems at the hydrant and, as a result, fire conditions intensified forcing firefighters to turn to an exterior operation. The fire went on to reach a multi-alarm status bringing in mutual aid from Bayville, East Norwich, Glen Cove, Locust Valley, Oyster Bay, Roslyn, Sea Cliff and Port Washington. The scene was placed under control approximately three hours into the operation. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

– Fire News photos by K2MPhotography.com

Tags: Hydrant Problems at Old Brookville Blaze, K2MPhotography.com

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Fire Department, Long Island, Long Island, Nassau, Nassau County, Print Editions, State News