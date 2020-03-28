Huntington Manor Roof Rescue

Saturday, March 28th, 2020, 1:42 pm

The Huntington Manor Fire Department and Huntington Community First Aid Squad responded to assist a worker who became ill on the roof of a home on Locust Place in Huntington Station on November 3, 2019. Huntington Manor crews used their tower ladder to remove the patient, who was transported to Huntington Hospital. Units were under the command of Chief Jon Hoffman, supported by Assistant Chiefs Chuck Brady, Jim Glidden and Brian Christen.

– Fire News photos by Steve Silverman

Tags: Huntington Manor Roof Rescue, Steve Silverman

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Fire Department, Long Island, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County