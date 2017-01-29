Huntington Manor MVA Overturn

Sunday, January 29th, 2017, 12:11 pm

The Huntington Manor Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle MVA with overturn on October 15, 2016, at East Jericho Turnpike and Thorney Avenue in Huntington Station. Manor crews were under the command of Third Assistant Chief Chuck Brady. Crews handled a fuel spill and secured the vehicles. One injured driver was transported to Huntington Hospital by the Huntington Community First Aid Squad.

– Fire News photo by Steve Silverman

Tags: Huntington Manor MVA Overturn, Steve Silverman

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Long Island, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County