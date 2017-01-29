Huntington Manor Honors Alan Bayley for 70 Years of Service

Sunday, January 29th, 2017, 12:04 pm

The Huntington Manor Fire Department recently honored ex-Chief Alan Bayley, Sr., for his 70 years of dedicated service to the department and community. Bayley was joined by family friends and fellow firefighters at a testimonial dinner held in his honor at the firehouse. He received awards and recognition from many organizations including Huntington Manor Chiefs, companies and commissioners, the Town of Huntington, New York State, and numerous firematic organizations, which came to pay tribute to Bayley.

Bayley began his extraordinary career in 1945 when he joined the Halesite Fire Department, and remained a member until 1955 when he moved to Huntington Station. He then joined Huntington Manor in 1956, and was elected to Hook and Ladder Company Captain in 1974. Bayley began rising through the chief’s office and was elected Chief of the Department in 1980 and 1981.

Bayley is active and has held leadership positions in many fire service organizations. Among them are the Suffolk County and Town of Huntington Fire Chiefs Councils, FASNY, Suffolk County and Town of Huntington Safety Officers Associations, Suffolk County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Southern NY Firefighters Association, and the Town of Huntington Exempt Firefighters Association.

As a young man, Bayley began working for Huntington Coach driving buses, and later went to work for Emil Nash in Huntington doing automotive repairs. Bayley was then employed by the Town of Huntington Highway Department, where he was promoted to general foreman. He was in charge of three different highway yards and related trucks and equipment. He retired from the town after 26 years of service.

Bayley continues to be very active on committees for Huntington Manor, including Election, Bylaws, and Truck committees, and his presence at meetings is always heard and well respected.

– Fire News photos by Steve Silverman

