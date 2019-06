Hunting Quarter Rd. Trailer Fire

Saturday, June 22nd, 2019, 7:02 pm

Station 47, Tanker Company 52, Ambulance 50 and KM8 responded to a trailer fire on Hunting Quarter Road. Engine 78-2 stood by at Station 47.

– Submitted by Tom Williams

