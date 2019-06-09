How’d That All Work Out for Ya?

Sunday, June 9th, 2019, 7:32 am

On February 20, 2019, multiple New Kensington units were called to a single-vehicle rollover MVA with multiple entrapment and injuries. The car was involved in a police chase, and the driver lost control, went over an embankment, sideswiped a utility pole, went through a fence, and rolled over several times. Both patients were extricated and transported to a local hospital.

– Fire News photo by Steve Matto

Tags: How’d That All Work Out for Ya?, Steve Matto

