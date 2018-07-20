House Fire in Medford

On March 2, 2018, a firefighter was injured at a house fire on Middle Line Avenue near Lincoln Road. Firefighters from the Yaphank and Medford Fire Departments arrived to find the front portion of the house fully engulfed. All occupants escaped unharmed, but two dogs were found dead in the rear of the house. The firefighter was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital. It is thought that a tree, which had fallen on wires earlier in the day a few houses down, may have contributed to the blaze.

