House Fire in Bethpage

Tuesday, September 24th, 2019, 8:12 pm

The Bethpage Fire Department received calls for a fire in an attached garage on Maple Avenue. Assistant Chief Frank DeBobes, Jr., who lives nearby, saw the heavy smoke and immediately requested a FAST from Farmingdale. Engine 9044, Ladder 4, Ladder 3 and Engine 9077 arrived two minutes after the chief and, within a few minutes, Ambulances 9046 and 9056, Medic 9066, Rescue 3 and Fire Police 908 were on scene. All occupants were accounted for and there were no injuries. Due to the intensity of the fire and the hot humid weather, mutual aid came from Farmingdale, Plainview, Hicksville, South Farmingdale, Westbury, Jericho and Syosset. Assistance was also provided by NCPD Ambulance and Police and National Grid.

– Fire News story by ex-Chief John F. Fitzwilliam; photos by Kevin Imm, K2MPhotography.com and Paul Mazza

