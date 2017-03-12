House Fire Draws a Crowd

Sunday, March 12th, 2017, 4:04 pm

The volunteer fire companies of Scullville and Bargaintown responded to Somers Point-Mays Landing Road on January 5, 2017, for a report of a structure fire. Scullville Assistant Chief Vernon Cruz arrived to find the homeowner trying to re-enter the home in an effort to save his dog. A/C Cruz attempted to enter the home while police restrained the homeowner. The dog was later found dead in the upstairs of the home. Scullville Chief Steven Prisament arrived and established command and requested a water tender from Mays Landing, and then requested a second alarm, bringing Cardiff, Farmington and West Atlantic City, along with one engine from the City of Somers Point. Crews darkened down the fire quickly, but the extent of damage and the cold temperatures prolonged the overhaul. Apparatus had to go into Mays Landing to refill as this was the nearest hydrant. Also responding were Marmora, Egg Harbor Township Police, EHT Ambulance, EHT Chief of Department, Atlanticare EMS, Mays Landing EMS, Atlantic City Electric Company, and — with a big tip of the helmet to — the Ladies Auxiliaries and the neighbors who supplied the firefighters with hot coffee and refreshments.

– Fire News photos by Ken Badger

Tags: House Fire Draws a Crowd, Ken Badger

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, New Jersey, New Jersey, Print Editions, State News