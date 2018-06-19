House Destroyed in Hopewell

Tuesday, June 19th, 2018, 6:50 am

On April 5, 2018, the Hopewell Fire Department was toned out for a house fire on State Road 488 near Petit Road. Several people were able to escape the flames that destroyed the home. It appeared that the fire may have been accidentally set by a child who was in the bathroom of the home. Fire departments from Clifton Springs, Shortsville and Seneca Castle operated at the scene, while the Cheshire Fire Department stood by at Hopewell Station 2.

– Fire News photo by John Greco

Tags: House Destroyed in Hopewell, John Greco

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Fire Department, New York, New York, Print Editions, State News