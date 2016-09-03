Hot Car in Latham

Saturday, September 3rd, 2016, 9:25 pm

On July 24, 2016, the Latham Fire Department was called to a car fire in the parking lot of Price Chopper on Route 9. The fire quickly spread, engulfing an adjacent car. The driver of the first vehicle, and employee of the store, stated he pulled into the parking lot and when he went to turn off his ignition he heard a pop. Believing his vehicle had been hit he walked around the car only to find a small flame coming from the bottom of the engine compartment. Upon arrival by the assistant chief, additional manpower was requested. Both Verdoy and Boght responded. Both cars were destroyed and three cars were damaged.

- Fire News photos by Lori Washburn

