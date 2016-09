Holtsville MVA

Thursday, September 1st, 2016, 9:59 pm

On July 14, 2016, the Holtsville Fire Department was toned out for an MVA with a dump truck and a car involved and an unconscious patient. Crews quickly responded and stabilized the patient who was then transported to Stony Brook University Hospital.

- Fire News photo by Amanda Coffey

