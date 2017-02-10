Hoarding at Middle Paxton Twp. Fire

Friday, February 10th, 2017, 7:57 pm

On November 4, 2016, Dauphin County Box 38-4 sent Company 38 (Dauphin-Middle Paxton), Rescue 2 (Duncannon), Truck 32 (Progress), Tankers 29 (Halifax), 37 (Rescue-Susquehanna), 2 (Duncannon), and Air 35 (Linglestown) to Mountain Road for a reported house fire. A firefighter from Company 38 reported a working fire with heavy fire from the rear of a single-story, single-family dwelling. The first alarm brought Engines 29-1 (Halifax), 32 (Progress), 37 (Rescue-Susquehanna), 1-20 (Summerdale), 2 (Duncannon), Tankers 35 (Linglestown), 20 (Summerdale) and 17 (West Enola). Interior crews reported hoarding conditions inside. Three lines were stretched and operated and the fire was placed under control.

– Fire News photo by Jason Coleman-Cobb

