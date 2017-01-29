Fire News Member Login:

    
Register | Recover password
Home » Emergency Services » Hicksville Thanksgiving Fire

Hicksville Thanksgiving Fire

Sunday, January 29th, 2017, 12:02 pm

On November 24, 2016, the Hicksville Fire Department was alerted for a kitchen fire at a Park Avenue home. Heavy smoke was showing upon arrival and crews extinguished a fire in the kitchen before it extended to other areas. No injuries were reported, but at least a dozen people were displaced.

– Fire News photo by Kevin Imm

Tags: ,

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Long Island, Long Island, Nassau, Nassau County, Print Editions, State News

  • Resources