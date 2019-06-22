Hicksville Commercial Fire

Saturday, June 22nd, 2019, 7:11 pm

The Hicksville Fire Department responded to a reported building fire on West John Street. Engine 933 arrived to heavy smoke coming from a single-story commercial building. Westbury Chief of Department Gass assumed command until Hicksville Chief of Department Chiz arrived and took over. As crews made entry into the building with multiple handlines, the rear of the building became fully involved and all members were pulled for an exterior attack with master streams from Hicksville Ladder 931, Syosset Ladder 582 and handlines. It took about an hour to bring the fire under control with mutual aid from Westbury, Syosset, Jericho, Bethpage, East Meadow and Levittown. The cause of the fire was under investigating.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza, FirstOnScenePhotos.com, Joseph C. Sperber and Kevin Imm

