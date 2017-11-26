Hewlett Harbor Fire

Sunday, November 26th, 2017, 7:45 am

A Hewlett Harbor home was heavily damaged by a raging fire on September 22, 2017. Hewlett firefighters were called to the house on Huckleberry Lane just after noon and found the rear of the home engulfed in flames. Departments from several surrounding communities assisted in bringing the blaze under control.

– Fire News photos by FirstOnScenePhotos.com and K2MPhotography.com

