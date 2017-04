Hero Corrections Officer Laid to Rest

Thursday, April 20th, 2017, 8:39 pm

Members of Dover Fire Department and Little Creek Volunteer Fire Company await Lt. Steve R. Floyd’s funeral motorcade. Floyd died in the prison riot at John T. Vaughn Correctional Center in February.

– Submitted by Michael O’Connor, Jr., photo courtesy of Jon Lloyd, Jr.

