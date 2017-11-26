Hempstead Church Fire

The Hempstead Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Jerusalem Avenue on September 16, 2017. Firefighters were met with heavy smoke showing from a church located on Florence Avenue next to the originally dispatched address. Upon making their way into the building firefighters were met with a significant fire load. Multiple handlines were put into operation on different sides of the building. Mutual aid came from West Hempstead, Roosevelt, Rockville Centre, Uniondale, Lakeview and Baldwin. Approximately two hours into the operation the scene was placed under control. Units were under the command of Hempstead Chief of Department Sandas.

