Hempstead Apartment Fire

Thursday, January 19th, 2017, 7:25 pm

The Hempstead Fire Department responded to a reported apartment fire on Jackson Court on the evening of November 12, 2016. Smoke and flames were visible from a first-floor apartment window on arrival and engine companies quickly went to work to extinguish the blaze.

– Fire News photo by FirstOnScenePhotos.com

