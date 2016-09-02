Heavy Fire in Merrick

Friday, September 2nd, 2016, 6:12 pm

The Merrick Fire Department responded to a house fire on Beach Drive on the morning of June 25, 2016. Heavy fire was evident in the rear of the home and operations were hampered as solar panels on the roof became involved in the blaze. Mutual aid companies assisted at the scene.

- Fire News photos by FirstOnScenePhotos.com

