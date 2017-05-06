Heavy Damage in East Meadow

Saturday, May 6th, 2017, 10:01 pm

An East Meadow home was heavily damaged by fire on March 15, 2017. East Meadow firefighters were called to the York Street home and found a fire on the rear deck. During fire operations, the overhead porch roof collapsed but no one was injured. County Fire Marshals were on the scene for an investigation.

– Fire News photos by FirstOnScenePhotos.com

Tags: FirstOnScenePhotos.com, Heavy Damage in East Meadow

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County