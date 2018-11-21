Heavily Pinned in Medford

Wednesday, November 21st, 2018, 10:21 am

The Medford Fire Department was activated for a reported overturn on Forte Avenue. On arrival, the chief encountered a van on its side with a person heavily pinned between the van and the road. Both the Medford Fire Department and Suffolk County Police ESU worked together to free the patient from the vehicle.

– Fire News photo by Steve Walsh

