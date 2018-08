Head-on MVC in Philadelphia

Sunday, August 5th, 2018, 9:51 am

Firefighters from Philadelphia were called to a high-speed crash on Frankford Avenue at Brighton Street in June. One vehicle crossed into the other lane and slammed head-on into a minivan. There were two injuries.

– Fire News photo by Alex Lloyd Gross

