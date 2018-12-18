HazMat Incident at UD

Tuesday, December 18th, 2018, 8:14 pm

On September 26, 2018, Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder along with University of Delaware Police, UD Environmental Health and Safety (EHS), University of Delaware Emergency Care Unit, NCC HAZMAT/DECON Team, DNREC, and New Castle County Paramedics were dispatched to Drake Hall on the UD campus for a hazardous materials incident. Initial reports indicated a explosion in a lab with two patients. Chief Bowerson established Newark Command. Crews quickly located the two victims and evacuated both Drake Hall and the attached Brown Lab (where the incident actually occurred). After being decontaminated, the two patients were transported to Christiana Hospital in good condition. Two UDPD officers also underwent decontamination and were evaluated on scene by EMS. HazMat techs from UD EHS made entry into the lab to ensure containment. All crews were thoroughly decontaminated by the HazMat/DECON team upon exiting. Crews operated for approximately two hours and the scene was turned over to UD EHS and UDPD. Also responding were Christiana Fire Company, DNREC, Mill Creek Fire Company, Cranston Heights Fire Company, Elsmere Fire Company, Five Points Fire Company, Belvedere Fire Company and St. Francis Hospital EMS Rehab.

– Submitted by Jeffrey Sands; photos courtesy of Dave Wilson AHH&L

