Hartly Assists Sudlersville

Monday, September 25th, 2017, 8:22 pm

On July 23, 2017, Hartly volunteers were alerted to assist Queen Anne’s County (MD) Station 6 (Sudlersville) with a residential structure fire. Engine 51-2 and Tanker 51-5 made the response and, upon arrival, were directed by command to assist with fire suppression and ventilation. Crews operated for approximately three hours.

– Submitted by James Read

