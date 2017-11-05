Harrisburg Residential Fire

Sunday, November 5th, 2017, 8:16 am

On August 14, 2017, Harrisburg firefighters responded to N. 13th Street between State and Walnut for a residential structure fire. A caller reported flames from the window. Chief Wise arrived to fire showing from the second floor of a three-story duplex. Two lines were stretched, quickly knocking down the fire with no extension. Box alarm: Wagon 4, Squad 8, Towers 1 and 2, Chief 4; First alarm: Wagon 3, Rescue 69, Air 13.

– Fire News photos by Jason Coleman-Cobb

