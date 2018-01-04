Harrington’s Nancy Green

The officers and members of the Harrington Fire Company regret to announce the passing of Harrington Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary Life Member Nancy Green.

Mrs. Green joined the HFC Ladies Auxiliary on May 13, 1968. She served the Ladies Auxiliary as President in 1973, 1974, 1984, 1985 and 1990. Mrs. Green served as Kent County Ladies Auxiliary President in 1993-1994 and LADVFA State President 2003-2004.

Mrs. Green was also inducted into Ladies Hall of Recognition in 2005. Nancy comes from a very strong family, who have dedicated many years of service to the community. Her husband, Joe, is an honorary life member and past-Chief of Harrington, along with her son, Jimmy, who is an honorary life member and also past-Chief of Harrington, and daughter Linda Johnson, who served several years as an active member of the company.

Mrs. Green’s other family members who proudly serve the community through service to the fire company include: Robert E. Taylor, brother and past-Chief/past-President/ EMS past-Captain; Betty Taylor, her sister-in-law and past-President of the HFC Ladies Auxiliary; and Robert A. Taylor, her nephew and past-Chief/past-President/EMS past-Captain.

Services for Mrs. Green were held on November 4 and 5, 2017.

We continue to keep the family and friends of Mrs. Green in our thoughts and prayers.

– Submitted by Earl Brode

Ladder Arch from Harrington and Carlisle (Milford) set up for funeral services for Nancy Green.

