Harrington Mourns the Loss of Life Member Norman Sennett

Friday, October 12th, 2018, 7:51 am

The officers and members of the Harrington Fire Company regret to announce the passing of life member Norman Sennett.

Norman was 85-years old and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He joined the Harrington Fire Company in 2000 and was an active firefighter until 2015. During his time in Harrington, Norman held the office of Assistant Engineer and was an active Firefighter.

Prior to serving with the Harrington, Norman was an active member for several years with the Ellendale Fire Company. A memorial service was held with full fireman’s services on June 7, 2018, at the Harrington Fire Company.

– Submitted by Earl Brode

