Harbour Landing 3-Alarm

Friday, March 31st, 2017, 10:51 am

On December 26, 2016, the New Haven Fire Department was dispatched to Harbor Close Road for a condominium fire. The fire was thought to have started in a second floor unit of the three-story wood frame Harbour Landing Condominiums. The fire quickly escalated to three alarms and spread to 16 units. West Haven responded to the scene as mutual aid, and companies from Hamden provided station coverage throughout the city.

– Fire News photos by Keith Muratori, Glenn Duda, Doc Johnson, and Kevin Czarzasty; CFPA

