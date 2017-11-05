Hanover Borough Commercial Fire

Hanover Borough Box Alarm 083 was sounded on July 15, 2017, for an automatic alarm at IWM International (the old Hanover Wire Cloth) building on East Middle Street. Engine 46-1, under the command of Captain Doug Kemmerly, arrived and reported a fire on the roof of a 1-1/2 story brick commercial building with fire running the rafters. Mutual aid fire departments, as well as all off-duty career personnel from Hanover and Penn Township, responded. Units went to work opening the roof while shutting down power on the inside, and battling the rapidly spreading fires along the steel rafters, which were covered with several inches of wire dust. The box was held to a working fire assignment, with RIT assigned.

