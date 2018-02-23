Halesite Battles Mansion Blaze

Friday, February 23rd, 2018, 1:30 am

On December 22, 2017, the Halesite Fire Department was activated for a reported basement fire in the historic Bay Crest section of Huntington Bay Village. First-due units requested reactivation and mutual aid for a fully involved structure fire in an 8,000-square-foot mansion. Fire was venting through the windows throughout the first floor, with hot pressurized smoke from the upper floors. Huntington Bay Police Chief Christopher Jack informed fire units the structure was empty. Crews reported a collapse of the first floor into the basement and defensive operations were commenced. The scene was under the command of Chief Greg Colonna, with assistance from First Assistant Chief James Magerle and Second Assistant Chief Dom Spada. Mutual aid came from Huntington, Centerport, Huntington Manor, Cold Spring Harbor and Greenlawn. Northport provided standby coverage and Huntington Community First Aid Squad stood by at the scene. Town of Huntington Highway Department crews assisted in demolition of the structure.

– Fire News story by Steve Silverman, photos courtesy Halesite FD

