Haddonfield Shed Fire Stopped, House Saved

Friday, September 16th, 2016, 6:07 am

On June 25, 2016, Haddonfield firefighters were dispatched to Windsor Avenue for a building on fire at the rear of the address. Boro Fire Chief Sam Trotman arrived on location and reported a wood frame storage shed heavily involved with fire impinging on the house, an occupied 2-1/2 story single-family. The chief requested an all-hands, bringing apparatus from Haddon Heights and Westmont. Haddonfield members stretched two lines and had the bulk of the fire knocked down and the main structure wet down due to radiant heat, which melted the siding on the B and C divisions. The fire building collapsed. The fire was placed under control within a half hour. Arson detectives were requested.

- Fire News photo by John Axford

