Haddam’s Kadrle Honored for 50 Years of Service

Friday, April 19th, 2019, 6:37 am

During the Haddam (CT) Volunteer Fire Company’s meeting on January 7, 2019, Firefighter Robert ‘Bob’ Kadrle was honored for 50 years of service to the company. Bob is the first member in the company’s 89 years of history to serve for this length of time.

In addition to receiving a 50-years-of-service pin from Chief Sam Baber, Bob was honored with a proclamation by Haddam First Selectwoman Lizz Milardo. She declared January 8, 2019, as Robert Kadrle Day for the Town of Haddam.

Bob joined Haddam Volunteer Fire Company in 1969 and has since served on multiple committees including the Old Timer’s Night Committee, the Children’s Christmas Party Committee, and the Picnic Committee. He also served as a mechanic’s assistant in the mid-70s.

In Haddam, he has volunteered on the Town of Haddam’s Parade Committee and Veterans’ Museum Committee for more than 25 years.

Bob served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and was stationed in Korea, He retired as a mechanic for the State of Connecticut’s Department of Transportation.

– Fire News photo by Olivia Drake

Tags: Haddam, Olivia Drake

