Hackensack 2-Alarmer

Friday, April 20th, 2018, 7:23 pm

On January 5, 2018, members of the 3 Platoon responded to Van Wettering Place for a fire in a private dwelling. Engine 1 arrived and stretched to the first floor. Ladder 1 and Rescue 1 arrived and began searches and ventilation. Deputy 3 requested a second alarm bringing the Teaneck and additional companies from Hackensack. The fire was brought under control in under 20 minutes.

– Fire News photos by Hackensack FD and Peter Danzo

