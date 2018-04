Guilderland 2-Alarmer

Sunday, April 8th, 2018, 5:44 pm

On January 8, 2018, Guilderland firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on Western Turnpike, and arrived to a wood frame house completely engulfed. A long narrow driveway leading to the house was covered in ice and snow and hampered efforts obtaining a constant water supply. Tankers from several area departments responded to assist. One firefighter suffered a minor injury at the scene.

– Fire News photo by Peter Barber

