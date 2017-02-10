Guardrail Stops 50 Foot Fall

Friday, February 10th, 2017, 8:05 pm

On November 1, 2016, the Lancaster Township Fire Department was dispatched to Jennings and Michelle Drives for an accident with entrapment. While en route, Lancaster County Wide Communications transmitted an updated location at the intersection of Michelle Drive and Judie Lane at the “T” intersection in the Village of Lancaster Green apartments. Arriving firefighters found a car into a guardrail, which prevented the car from going down a 50-foot embankment. The vehicle came to a stop over the embankment with the rear wheels off the ground. The driver was conscious but could not exit through the driver side door, but eventually self extricated. Lancaster EMS transported the driver to the hospital. A female passenger exited was unharmed.

– Fire News photo by Greg Leaman

