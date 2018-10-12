Greenwood’s Zachary Jones, 28

Friday, October 12th, 2018, 7:49 am

Zachary ‘Zach’ Jones, 28, passed away on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at Christiana Hospital, surrounded by family and friends.

Zachary was born in Milford to Thomas and Roberta Jones. He was a 2009 graduate of Woodbridge High School and then attended Delaware Technical Community College where he earned a degree in Production Agriculture. From there he attended American Academy McAllister Institute where he earned a degree in Mortuary Science.

Zach worked for Melvin’s Funeral Home in Harrington, where he completed his apprenticeship and became a licensed funeral director. His goal was to one day work at Fleischauer Funeral Home, which he attained on April 2, 2018. Besides being a funeral director, Zach also operated Tom Jones Lawn Service alongside his father. Zach also helped with the family business, Jones Boys Septic Service as needed and worked on the family farm.

Zach not only had a deep love for all of his family and would do anything for them, he loved helping people and his community. He would help anyone and everyone in need and gave selflessly of himself to help or improve others’ lives. His true love was his wife, Jennifer, his high school sweetheart, of 12 years.

The first major organization Zach belonged in was FFA at Woodbridge High School and then on to Collegiate FFA in college of which he was President. He was a member of the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company 1, where he was currently serving as President. He was also a member of the Auxiliary of the VFW Post 7478, the Greenwood Lions Club and Delaware State Funeral Directors Association.

In addition to his father, he was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Betty Jory and Arthur Jones.

He is survived by his wife Jenn; his mother Robin Jones; his brother Chad (Casi) Jones; best friends Justin Boyce and Josh Willing; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

– Submitted by Mark Anderson

