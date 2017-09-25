Greenwood’s Clayton C. Yocum, Sr.

Monday, September 25th, 2017, 8:48 pm

Clayton C. Yocum Sr., passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2017, at Christiana Hospital. He was 73.

Mr. Yocum was born in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, to the late John C. and Carolyn Yocum. Clay served his country proudly in the United States National Guard. During his years of service he received a medal for Service to the Community. Clay worked as a maintenance mechanic from 1960-1987.

Clay not only had a deep love for all of his family and would do anything for them but he loved helping people. His first love was football and the fire company. Clay loved everything football especially the Eagles; semi-pro football, where he was elected into the Hall of Fame; Woodbridge Pop Warner, where he filmed all the games for many years and where he had many “adopted” grandkids.

The fire service was his second home, where he spent much of his time helping and improving how the fire service runs, operates and seeing fellow firefighters succeed. Even though these two things were his first love, his true love was his family, especially his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He taught them all about cars and how to work on them. Clay loved McDonald’s and taking his grand and great-grand kids there to eat and fellowship. He also was a joker and would tell anyone a joke who would listen, and if he heard a joke he would never forget it. Clayton will be sadly missed by all.

Mr. Yocum belonged to the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company where he was a member for 37 years, Greenwood Lions Club for almost 18 years, Henlopen Pop Warner, Woodbridge Pop Warner, Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association, Sussex County Firemen’s Association, Sussex County Fire Police Association, Delmarva Firemen’s Association, at one time or another he was an officer or

past-President of all of these organizations. He also was a faithful member of

St Mary’s Episcopal Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Linda Sue Yocum, and Carolann G. Hill; brothers, Laurence Yocum, and Dale Yocum; Wallace Milligan, and James Hamilton whom he considered his sons. He is survived by his wife, Maureen Yocum; sons, John C. (Toni) Yocum II, and Clayton Butchie (Heather) Yocum Jr.; daughter, Tina M. (Albert) Haynes; sister, Patricia Ann (Joseph) Mahek; brother, Steven Yocum; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

– Submitted by Mark Anderson

